Domestic housing sector projected to accelerate in five years: PNB HFC4 min read . Updated: 03 Jul 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Owing to sectoral changes like RERA and GST, the domestic housing market is anticipated to expand during the next five years.
After a period of stagnation, the domestic housing market is expected to expand over the next five years. Thanks to sectoral reforms like RERA and GST, which have increased predictability, housing finance companies are well positioned to take advantage of this potential, according to PNB Housing Finance's annual report for 2021–22.