Domestic housing sector projected to accelerate in five years: PNB HFC

"This, in turn, will have a trickle-down impact across all the sectors and help the country emerge as a USD 5-trillion economy... As we look ahead, we feel that the Indian economy is in much better shape to tackle external shocks," Prasad said. Speaking about the company's financial performance in FY22, he said that PNB Housing Finance adhered to its retail first policy by allocating 97% of all of its disbursements to the retail sector.