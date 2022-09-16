Domestic industry equipped for defence production: Rajnath Singh

India’s efence exports, which were once ₹1,900 crore, have now crossed ₹13,000 crore. The minister said that the country can achieve the target of ₹1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025, which includes export of ₹35,000 crore
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: The domestic industry has the capacity and capability to manufacture latest defence platforms and the government is making all efforts to facilitate them in this endeavour, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: The domestic industry has the capacity and capability to manufacture latest defence platforms and the government is making all efforts to facilitate them in this endeavour, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.
Addressing an event, Singh said the issuance of three positive indigenization lists of 310 items, and encouraging the private sector to become a part of the nation’s growth story is a testament to the Centre’s commitment to provide armed forces with indigenously developed state-of-the-art weapons/platforms.
Addressing an event, Singh said the issuance of three positive indigenization lists of 310 items, and encouraging the private sector to become a part of the nation’s growth story is a testament to the Centre’s commitment to provide armed forces with indigenously developed state-of-the-art weapons/platforms.
He said defence exports, which were once ₹1,900 crore, have now crossed ₹13,000 crore. “We can achieve the target of ₹1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025, which includes export of ₹35,000 crore."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He said defence exports, which were once ₹1,900 crore, have now crossed ₹13,000 crore. “We can achieve the target of ₹1.75 lakh crore of defence production by 2025, which includes export of ₹35,000 crore."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also stressed on the need for self reliance and achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
He also stressed on the need for self reliance and achieving the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
Singh mentioned the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with 76% indigenous content, and said, “it as an important milestone in India’s path to achieve self-reliance."
Singh mentioned the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, with 76% indigenous content, and said, “it as an important milestone in India’s path to achieve self-reliance."
“India not only fulfils that quest, but also gives hope that this manufacturing shift has the potential to provide a new lift to the entire global economy. India is the centre of global optimism. Our aim is to safeguard national interests and, at the same time, help our friendly countries to achieve their goals. The vision is clear - ‘Make in India, Make for the World’."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“India not only fulfils that quest, but also gives hope that this manufacturing shift has the potential to provide a new lift to the entire global economy. India is the centre of global optimism. Our aim is to safeguard national interests and, at the same time, help our friendly countries to achieve their goals. The vision is clear - ‘Make in India, Make for the World’."