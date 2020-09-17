Domestic knee implant market share rises by 11% in 2 years

NEW DELHI : By fixing ceiling prices of orthopaedic knee implants, the domestic manufacturers market share has risen by 11% over the period of two years with a price reduction of up to 69%, government said on Thursday.

As the development is in tune with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has now extended the ceiling prices of Knee Implants for another one year till 14th September 2021.

In its meetings held on 6th August 2020, NPPA after observing the data collected from 14 major companies i.e. 10 importers and 4 domestic manufacturers decided that the ceiling prices for knee implants as applicable on 15th August 2020 may be further extended up to one month up to 15th September 2020. NPPA in July 2020 directed all companies manufacturing and importing primary and revision knee system to submit sales data for the period July 2018 to June 2020.

“The matter was discussed again in the Authority Meeting held on 14th September 2020. In the meeting it was noted that fixing Ceiling Prices for Orthopaedic Knee Implants in the year 2017 had resulted in price reduction up to 69% and domestic manufacturers market share has risen by 11% over the period of two years, which is in line with the Government’s motto of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," said government said in a statement.

The move is aimed at ensuring accessibility of necessary medical devices to the common man at affordable and genuine cost. “Keeping this in view it was felt necessary that ceiling price system continue to be regulated in wider public interest. The move has enabled to save 1500 crore Rupees of the common man," said the government.

The drug price regulator NPPA under the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers issued a notification on 15th September 2020 under Drug Price Control Order (DPCO), 2013 in this regard.

NPPA on 16th August, 2017 for the first time fixed the ceiling price of orthopaedic knee implants for a period of one year. This was extended for further one year in 13th August 2018 and then on 15th August 2019. The above period ended on 15th August 2020 and the ceiling prices for knee implants for knee replacement system was due for review by 15-Aug-2020.

