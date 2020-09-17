Domestic knee implant market share rises by 11% in 2 years

“The matter was discussed again in the Authority Meeting held on 14th September 2020. In the meeting it was noted that fixing Ceiling Prices for Orthopaedic Knee Implants in the year 2017 had resulted in price reduction up to 69% and domestic manufacturers market share has risen by 11% over the period of two years, which is in line with the Government’s motto of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," said government said in a statement.