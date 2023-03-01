Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 50 from today. Check latest rates

The price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by ₹50 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost ₹1103 per cylinder from today in Delhi.

Also, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹350.50 With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today. The new revised price of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be ₹1103 instead of ₹1053 from today.In Mumbai, this cylinder will be sold for ₹1102.5 instead of ₹1052.50. In Kolkata it will cost ₹1129 instead of ₹1079 and in Chennai, it will cost ₹1118.5 instead of ₹1068.50. This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by ₹25 per unit.

From today onwards commercial LPG cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs.2119.5 instead of Rs.1769.It was ₹1870 in Kolkata, now it has become ₹2221.5.Its price in Mumbai has increased from ₹1721 to ₹2071.50 now. The cylinder which was available for ₹1917 in Chennai will now be available for ₹2268.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate. The subsidy depends on several factors such as foreign exchange rates, crude oil prices.