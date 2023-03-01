Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50 from today. Check latest rates
- The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.
The price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by ₹50 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost ₹1103 per cylinder from today in Delhi.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×