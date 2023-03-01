Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 50 from today. Check latest rates

Also, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹350.50 With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2119.50 in Delhi. New rates are effective from today. The new revised price of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be ₹1103 instead of ₹1053 from today.In Mumbai, this cylinder will be sold for ₹1102.5 instead of ₹1052.50. In Kolkata it will cost ₹1129 instead of ₹1079 and in Chennai, it will cost ₹1118.5 instead of ₹1068.50. This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by ₹25 per unit.