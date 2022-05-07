Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 50 from today. Details here

1 min read . 09:05 AM IST

  • The domestic cylinder will cost 999.5 from today

The price of 14.2 kg Domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by 50 with effect from today. With the latest revision, the domestic cylinder will cost 999.50/cylinder from today.

Earlier this month, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were increased on May 1 by around 102 to 2,355.5 in Delhi. The price of a 5-kg LPG commercial cylinder was also increased to 655.

After the assembly elections held in five states, the prices of petrol, diesel, and LPG are being increased continuously. On March 22, the subsidised domestic LPG cylinder increased by 50. Earlier, after 6 October 2021, there was no change in the rate of domestic LPG cylinders.

The prices of domestic cooking gas vary from one state to another due to local taxes. The fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the beginning of every month.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate. The subsidy depends on several factors such as foreign exchange rates, crude oil prices.

