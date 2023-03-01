Home / News / India /  Domestic LPG price hiked by 50 per cylinder; here's how the prices rose in 2 years
Domestic LPG price hiked by 50 per cylinder; here's how the prices rose in 2 years

2 min read . Updated: 01 Mar 2023, 01:32 PM IST
In the first half of the current fiscal, the LPG subsidy given to consumers touched Rs7,500 crore, compared with Rs12,133 crore given in the entire FY2017.
The price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by 50 with effect from today i.e. from 1 March, 2023. With this latest revision of LPG price, the domestic cylinder will cost 1,103 per cylinder from today in Delhi.

The new revised price of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be 1,103 instead of 1053 from today. In Mumbai, LPG cylinder will now be sold for 1,102.5 instead of 1,052.50.

Also Read: ATF price slashed by 4% to 1.07 lakh per kilolitre. Check latest rates

The LPG price in Kolkata will cost 1,129 then the earlier 1,079 while in Chennai, the cost will be 1,118.5 instead of 1,068.50. In Ahmedabad, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now costs 1,110 while in Bengaluru, the price of of LPG will now cost 1105.5.

In Bhopal, the price of LPG cylinder will cost 1108.5 while in Kohima it will costs 1122. The price of LPG in Punjab will cost 1144 while in Himachal, it will now costs 1,144.

Lets take a look at the prices rice in domestic liquefied petroleum gas price in the last 2 years:

MonthDelhiKolkataMumbaiChennai
July 6, 20221053.001079.001052.501068.50
May 19, 20221003.001029.001002.501018.50
May 7, 2022999.501026.00999.501015.50
March 22, 2022949.50976.00949.50965.50
October 6, 2021899.50926.00899.50915.50
September 1, 2021884.50911.00884.50900.50
August 17, 2021859.50886.00859.50875.50
July 1, 2021834.50861.00834.50850.50
June 1, 2021809.00835.50809.00825.00
May 1, 2021809835.5809825
April 1, 2021809835.5809825
March 1, 2021819845.5819835
February 25, 2021794820.5794810
February 15, 2021769795.5769785
February 4, 2021719745.5719735
January 1, 2021694720.5694710

While prices of domestic LPG have been revised after a gap of around seven months, commercial LPG prices have been raised twice so far this year.

Apart from this, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by 350.50 With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost 2119.50 in Delhi. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by 25 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder will now be available in Delhi for 2,119.5 instead of 1769. It was 1,870 in Kolkata, now it has become 2,221.5. Its price in Mumbai has increased from 1,721 to 2,071.50 now. The cylinder which was available for 1,917 in Chennai will now be available for 2268

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate. The subsidy depends on several factors such as foreign exchange rates, crude oil prices.

