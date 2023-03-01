The price of 14.2 kg domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by ₹50 with effect from today i.e. from 1 March, 2023. With this latest revision of LPG price, the domestic cylinder will cost ₹1,103 per cylinder from today in Delhi.

The new revised price of 14.2 Kg LPG cylinder in Delhi will be ₹1,103 instead of ₹1053 from today. In Mumbai, LPG cylinder will now be sold for ₹1,102.5 instead of ₹1,052.50.

The LPG price in Kolkata will cost ₹1,129 then the earlier ₹1,079 while in Chennai, the cost will be ₹1,118.5 instead of ₹1,068.50. In Ahmedabad, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now costs ₹1,110 while in Bengaluru, the price of of LPG will now cost ₹1105.5.

In Bhopal, the price of LPG cylinder will cost ₹1108.5 while in Kohima it will costs ₹1122. The price of LPG in Punjab will cost ₹1144 while in Himachal, it will now costs ₹1,144.

Lets take a look at the prices rice in domestic liquefied petroleum gas price in the last 2 years:

Month Delhi Kolkata Mumbai Chennai July 6, 2022 1053.00 1079.00 1052.50 1068.50 May 19, 2022 1003.00 1029.00 1002.50 1018.50 May 7, 2022 999.50 1026.00 999.50 1015.50 March 22, 2022 949.50 976.00 949.50 965.50 October 6, 2021 899.50 926.00 899.50 915.50 September 1, 2021 884.50 911.00 884.50 900.50 August 17, 2021 859.50 886.00 859.50 875.50 July 1, 2021 834.50 861.00 834.50 850.50 June 1, 2021 809.00 835.50 809.00 825.00 May 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 April 1, 2021 809 835.5 809 825 March 1, 2021 819 845.5 819 835 February 25, 2021 794 820.5 794 810 February 15, 2021 769 795.5 769 785 February 4, 2021 719 745.5 719 735 January 1, 2021 694 720.5 694 710

While prices of domestic LPG have been revised after a gap of around seven months, commercial LPG prices have been raised twice so far this year.

Apart from this, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹350.50 With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2119.50 in Delhi. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by ₹25 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder will now be available in Delhi for ₹2,119.5 instead of ₹1769. It was ₹1,870 in Kolkata, now it has become ₹2,221.5. Its price in Mumbai has increased from ₹1,721 to ₹2,071.50 now. The cylinder which was available for ₹1,917 in Chennai will now be available for ₹2268

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Beyond that, customers need to make any additional purchases of LPG cylinders at the market price. Under PAHAL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG) scheme, consumers get LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate. The subsidy depends on several factors such as foreign exchange rates, crude oil prices.