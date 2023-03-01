Apart from this, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹350.50 With this increase 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost ₹2119.50 in Delhi. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by ₹25 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder will now be available in Delhi for ₹2,119.5 instead of ₹1769. It was ₹1,870 in Kolkata, now it has become ₹2,221.5. Its price in Mumbai has increased from ₹1,721 to ₹2,071.50 now. The cylinder which was available for ₹1,917 in Chennai will now be available for ₹2268