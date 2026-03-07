Domestic LPG price hiked by ₹60, commercial cylinder up ₹115 from today — check new rates here

The price of domestic cooking gas LPG was hiked by ₹60 per cylinder and that of the commercial cylinder increased by ₹115 effective Saturday, March 7, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.

The prices of the LPG cylinders – both domestic and commercial – increased as oil companies factored in increased energy prices in view of the Middle-East conflict.

Non-subsidised LPG, the one that common household users other than the poor Ujjwala beneficiaries use in their kitchens, will now cost ₹913 per 14.2-kg (domestic) cylinder in Delhi, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.

The price increase, the website showed, is effective from March 7.

Check city-wise rates here: In Mumbai, non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹912.50, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai, according to the IOC website. Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

Meanwhile, commercial LPG, the one used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants, now costs ₹1,883 in Delhi. Earlier this month, the price of commercial LPG was increased by ₹114.5 per 19-kg cylinder.

Applicable from March 7, 2026 Cities Domestic Prices Commercial Prices Delhi ₹ 913 ₹ 1883 Kolkata ₹ 939 ₹ 1990 Mumbai ₹ 912.5 ₹ 1835 Chennai ₹ 928.5 ₹ 2043.5

This is the second increase in rates in 11 months. Prices were last hiked by ₹50 in April last year.

Prices for Ujjwala, the over 10 crore connections given to the poor, remain unchanged, news agency PTI reported.

Supply disruption The increase in LPG prices came amid discussions around India's energy supply and fuel availability amid the crisis in the Middle East.

On the LPG front, the government has reportedly directed all LPG refineries to increase production to ensure adequate availability across the country. Officials told ANI that India currently remains in a comfortable position regarding LPG stocks.

India is in a "very comfortable position" when it comes to the availability of crude oil, petroleum products and LPG supplies amid fears of possible interruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, government sources told ANI earlier.

Sources claimed that the country currently has access to more energy supplies from diversified sources than the volume that could potentially be impacted through the Strait of Hormuz.

India's existing stock of crude oil and petroleum products is also adequate to meet domestic demand.

Sources said the government is closely monitoring the situation and plans to ramp up supplies from alternative geographies to offset any potential supply constraints linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

They highlighted that India has significantly diversified its crude import basket over the past few years.

‘No shortage of energy’ Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri earlier assured that there is no shortage of energy in the country and that consumers need not worry about supply disruptions.

"Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," the minister said in a post on X.

Indian Oil Corporation also dismissed reports circulating on social media suggesting a shortage of petrol and diesel in the country, terming them baseless.

"India has sufficient fuel stocks, and supply and distribution networks are functioning normally. IndianOil is committed to maintaining uninterrupted fuel supply across the country. Citizens are requested not to panic or crowd fuel stations and to rely only on official sources for accurate information," the company said in a statement on X.

