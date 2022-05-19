Domestic LPG prices hiked by 3.5, crosses 1,000/cylinder in Delhi

Domestic LPG prices hiked by ₹3.5, crosses ₹1,000/cylinder in Delhi1 min read . 11:23 AM IST
NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have raised prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by ₹3.5, pushing up the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder of cooking gas to ₹1,003 in the national capital. This is the second hike in LPG prices this month.
In Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai, prices have risen ₹3 per cylinder to ₹1,029, ₹1,002.50 and ₹1,018.50, respectively.
Domestic gas prices have risen by over ₹400, or nearly 69%, since November amid soaring international gas prices, driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
On Thursday, the price of commercial LPG cylinder was also raised. In Delhi, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder is now priced at ₹2,354, higher by ₹8 since the previous price revision on 7 May.
The rise in prices will hit households hard which are already battling high inflation
India’s retail inflation in April surged to a near eight-year high of 7.79% and wholesale inflation was at a record high of 15.1%. Persistent elevated inflation has triggered growth concerns, given the central bank looks poised to raise policy rates to tame the run-up prices.
High energy prices have been among the major factors behind the rising inflation rate.
Though unchanged for 43 days now, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained high following the rise in global crude oil prices.
In the national capital, petrol is priced at ₹105.41 per litre, and diesel is sold for ₹96.67 per litre.
