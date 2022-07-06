Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LPG prices hiked by 50, ‘Acche Din?’ asks Congress : LIVE Updates

Oil Marketing Companies have increased the price of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by 50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost 1053 in Delhi.
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:22 AM ISTLivemint

  • Oil Marketing Companies have increased the price of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by 50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost 1053 in Delhi.

Cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram will get dearer from Wednesday as their prices have been raised by 50 per unit. On the other hand, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by 8.5 per unit effective today. After the latest price increase of domestic LPG cylinders by a whopping 50/kg the new rates for 19 kg cylinder in the four metros will be 2012.50 in Delhi, in Kolkata 2132.00, in Mumbai 1972.50, in Chennai 2177.50. The hike comes on the back of a 3 on 19 May. Prior to that, prices were increased by 50 per cylinder on 7 May.

 

06 Jul 2022, 11:21 AM IST ‘Acche Din?’ asks Congress on LPG price hike

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:43 AM IST 'Waking up to Amrit Kaal…,' tweets Mahua Moitra

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:39 AM IST ‘How will the stove of the house burn in 1053/cylinder?,’ says Randeep Singh Surjewala 

Modi government continuously

Ruckus in the price of LPG! 🔥

Today domestic gas #LPG 50 🔺 is expensive!

Total 153.50 🔺 increase in three months!

5 Kg. Cylinders too 18 🔺 expensive.

Already it is not possible to refill cylinders again in about 4 crore houses,

Now how will the stove of the house burn in 1053/cylinder?

 

 

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:36 AM IST ‘BJP has only one slogan…’ SP tweets on LP price hike

Samajwadi Party tweeted, "BJP government has only one slogan!

Won't let you earn

Won't let you eat

Won't let you live

On the completion of its 100 days, the government gave the gift of inflation to the people already suffering from inflation.

50 Rs. Increase the price of LPG cylinder.

How much more will the government burn the public in the fire of inflation?

 

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:30 AM IST ‘Acche Din Aa Gaye…’: TRS Working President tweets 

His remark was supported by another TRS leader, Jagan Patimeedi tweeted, “Claiming the indemnity from the citizens of the country after heavily spending in the Maharashtra's horse trading. 562 per domestic cylinder was not acceptable by Modi & team before coming to power which is almost doubled now. #AcheDin"

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:27 AM IST ‘Cost of toppling Maharashtra government?,’ asks All India Mahila Congress

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:15 AM IST Prices of domestic LPG increased by ₹250 in a year

Domestic LPG Hiked by 250 in a year-

July 21, 2021- Rs25

Aug, 2021- 25

Sep, , 2021- 25

Oct, , 2021- 15

March 22 , 2022- 50

May, , 2022- 50

May, 2022- 3.50

July, 2022- 50

06 Jul 2022, 10:11 AM IST ‘In Modi ji’s ‘Amrit Kaal'…’" TMC attacks government after LPG price hike

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:09 AM IST LPG cylinder prices hiked: Check new price list in your city

Price of 14.2 kilogram domestic LPG cylinder have been raised by 50 per unit

Price of 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by 8.5 per unit

Price of 5 kilogram LPG cylinder increased by 18 per unit

 

Domestic LPG cylinder Prices: 

Delhi: 1,053 

Mumbai: 1,052.50.

Kolkata: 1,079 

Chennai: Rs1068.50

 

