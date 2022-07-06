LPG prices hiked by ₹50, ‘Acche Din?’ asks Congress : LIVE Updates
- Oil Marketing Companies have increased the price of domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by ₹50/cylinder with effect from today. Domestic LPG cylinder will now cost ₹1053 in Delhi.
Cost of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders weighing 14.2 kilogram will get dearer from Wednesday as their prices have been raised by ₹50 per unit. On the other hand, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by ₹8.5 per unit effective today. After the latest price increase of domestic LPG cylinders by a whopping ₹50/kg the new rates for 19 kg cylinder in the four metros will be ₹2012.50 in Delhi, in Kolkata ₹2132.00, in Mumbai ₹1972.50, in Chennai ₹2177.50. The hike comes on the back of a ₹3 on 19 May. Prior to that, prices were increased by ₹50 per cylinder on 7 May.
Modi government continuously
Ruckus in the price of LPG! 🔥
Today domestic gas #LPG ₹ 50 🔺 is expensive!
Total ₹ 153.50 🔺 increase in three months!
5 Kg. Cylinders too ₹ 18 🔺 expensive.
Already it is not possible to refill cylinders again in about 4 crore houses,
Now ₹ how will the stove of the house burn in 1053/cylinder?
Samajwadi Party tweeted, "BJP government has only one slogan!
Won't let you earn
Won't let you eat
Won't let you live
On the completion of its 100 days, the government gave the gift of inflation to the people already suffering from inflation.
50 Rs. Increase the price of LPG cylinder.
How much more will the government burn the public in the fire of inflation?
His remark was supported by another TRS leader, Jagan Patimeedi tweeted, “Claiming the indemnity from the citizens of the country after heavily spending in the Maharashtra's horse trading. ₹562 per domestic cylinder was not acceptable by Modi & team before coming to power which is almost doubled now. #AcheDin"
Domestic LPG Hiked by ₹250 in a year-
July 21, 2021- Rs25
Aug, 2021- ₹25
Sep, , 2021- ₹25
Oct, , 2021- ₹15
March 22 , 2022- ₹50
May, , 2022- ₹50
May, 2022- ₹3.50
July, 2022- ₹50
Price of 14.2 kilogram domestic LPG cylinder have been raised by ₹50 per unit
Price of 19-kilogram commercial cylinder have been cut by ₹8.5 per unit
Price of 5 kilogram LPG cylinder increased by ₹18 per unit
Domestic LPG cylinder Prices:
Delhi: ₹1,053
Mumbai: ₹1,052.50.
Kolkata: ₹1,079
Chennai: Rs1068.50
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!