New Delhi: The price of domestically produced natural gas has been set at $8.27 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) for May, up from $7.92 in April, the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell said.

Domestic natural gas is used for piped home supplies, CNG for vehicles and for industries such as power and steel.

Its price is linked with that of international crude oil following a new domestic gas pricing formula introduced last month, and the two prices rose in tandem. India imports about half the cooking gas it uses.

“The price of domestic natural gas for the period of 1st May 2023 to 31st May 2023 is notified as $8.27 per MMBTU on gross calorific value (GCV) basis," said a notification on 30 April.

However, the revision is unlikely to impact the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) as these are capped at $6.5 per MMBTU.

“For the gas produced by ONGC/OIL from their nomination fields, the APM shall be subject to a ceiling of $6.5/MMBTU in GCV basis for the same period," it said.

The introduction of the new pricing formula is aimed at expanding the consumption of natural gas and achieving the government’s target to increase the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix in India from the current 6.5% to 15% by 2030.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies lowered the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by up to 171.50 across metro cities.

This was linked to a global decline in the price of LPG.

However, the price of 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinders has been kept unchanged for the month.

The last revision of LPG in took place in March when prices were raised by 50 per cylinder. In the national capital, commercial LPG cylinders would be sold at 1,856.50, lower by 171.50 from 2,028 last month. In Kolkata and Mumbai too prices came down by 171.50 to 1,960.50 and 1,808.50 respectively, according to data from oil marketing companies.

In Chennai, a commercial LPG cylinder costs 2,021.50, lower by 171 from last month.

This is the second straight reduction after prices were cut by 91.50 in April.

The consecutive reduction in prices comes as a relief for hotels and restaurants after the state-owned oil marketing companies on 1 March raised the price of commercial LPG cylinders by 350.50 per unit.

