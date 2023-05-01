Gas prices up for industry, lower for hotels, unchanged for homes2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The revision is unlikely to impact the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) as these are capped at $6.5 per MMBTU.
New Delhi: The price of domestically produced natural gas has been set at $8.27 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) for May, up from $7.92 in April, the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell said.
