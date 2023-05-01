Gas prices up for industry, lower for hotels, unchanged for homes

The last revision of LPG in took place in March when prices were raised by ₹50 per cylinder. In the national capital, commercial LPG cylinders would be sold at ₹1,856.50, lower by ₹171.50 from ₹2,028 last month. In Kolkata and Mumbai too prices came down by ₹171.50 to ₹1,960.50 and ₹1,808.50 respectively, according to data from oil marketing companies.