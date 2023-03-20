Domestic passenger traffic jumps 74% on yearly basis in February, shows DGCA data2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:29 PM IST
India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 74.50 per cent during January- February 2023. The Indian airlines carried 246.11 lakh passengers as against 141.04 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.
