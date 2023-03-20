India's domestic air passenger traffic grew by 74.50 per cent during January- February 2023. The Indian airlines carried 246.11 lakh passengers as against 141.04 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday.

The monthly passenger growth stood at 56.82 per cent, according to data by DGCA.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of February 2023 has been 0.25 percent.

The growth in air traffic was led by market leader IndiGo, which flew 67.42 lakh passengers during the previous month, with a market share of 55.9 per cent of the total domestic passenger traffic in February 2023.

Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara, together transported a total of 29.75 lakh domestic air passengers during the month, market share declining to 24.6 percent from 25.4 percent market share in January.

During February 2023, a total of 359 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines.

Alliance Air tops this list while Vistara and GoFirst reported no passenger related complaints.

The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of February 2023 has been around 0.30. The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and baggage. Airlines have received a total of 359 complaints, out of which 355 (approx.99 percent) have been addressed.

Indigo had the best on-time performance, for the fourth straight month in a row, of 88.8 percent at four metro airports—Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Budget carrier SpiceJet, recorded the highest load factor at 91 per cent in February 2023 while IndiGo delivered the top on-time performance at 88.8 per cent on an average from across four key airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, data show.

PLF or seat factor is a measure of how much of an airline's passenger carrying capacity is used or average percentage of seats filled in an aircraft.