Domestic passenger traffic slips to 10-year low in pandemic-hit FY21

Domestic scheduled passenger services were suspended from March 25, 2020 to curb the pandemic, and were resumed only from May 25, 2020. The average number of passengers per flight during March 2021 was 109, against an average of 111 passengers per flight in March 2020, she said, adding , it is, therefore, expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of around 72% in March 2021, against a PLF of 73.1% in March 2020, which was also impacted by the pandemic.