Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 14% in August

NEW DELHI: Dispatches of passenger vehicles in India picked up for the first time in the fiscal in August, rising 14.2% year-on-year to 21,5916 units as demand for compact cars and entry-level sport utility vehicles continued to grow in rural, semi-urban and some parts of urban markets, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data on Friday.

Two-wheeler sales increased by 3% to 15,59,665 units, while passenger cars grew 14% y-o-y to 1,24,715 units.

Vehicle manufacturers increased inventory amid expectation retail sales would pick up during festivals in October-December period. Dispatches of utility vehicles grew 15.54% y-o-y to 81,842 units as companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and Kia Motors India Ltd, increased wholesales of their respective sport utility vehicles to meet rising demand.

On the contrary, showroom or retail sales of passenger vehicles declined by 7.12% y-o-y to 178,513 units in August from 192,189 units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Tuesday. Showroom sales of motorcycles and scooters also dropped 29% to 898,775 units y-o-y from 1.26 million units.

The growth in August dispatches comes as a result of low base in the corresponding period when auto makers witnessed contraction in consumer demand as a consequence of the economic slowdown and increase in vehicle prices due to change in emission and safety norms.

Automobile sales in India are counted as factory dispatches and not retail sales.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 21.7% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesale to 115325 units in August. Hyundai Motor India Ltd, country’s second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, also witnessed a 19% year-on- year increase in domestic wholesale to 45809 units.

“We are beginning to observe growth which is instilling confidence back into the industry, especially in the two-wheeler and the passenger vehicle segments. Even though the industry witnessed year-on-year growth in August 2020, it is to be recognized that the base figures in August 2019 was very low, as industry had shown a decline of about -32% for passenger vehicles and -22% for two-wheelers," said Kenichi Ayukawa, president, SIAM.

Sales of two-wheelers have picked up faster compared to the other segments due to quicker recovery in demand in the rural and semi urban areas compared to the metro and tier-one cities. A good summer crop, decent monsoon and comparatively less spread of Covid-19 infection have aided the recovery in rural markets.

Siam did not provide wholesale dispatches of commercial vehicle during the month.

The covid-19 crisis has added to the woes of India’s auto sector, which has been battling headwinds like a liquidity squeeze and decline in consumption demand over the last year and half, which has impacted sales across categories.

Siam expects a decline in the range of 26-45% in domestic sales across vehicle categories due to the Covid-19 induced economic slowdown.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated