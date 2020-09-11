Domestic passenger vehicle sales rise 14% in August

“We are beginning to observe growth which is instilling confidence back into the industry, especially in the two-wheeler and the passenger vehicle segments. Even though the industry witnessed year-on-year growth in August 2020, it is to be recognized that the base figures in August 2019 was very low, as industry had shown a decline of about -32% for passenger vehicles and -22% for two-wheelers," said Kenichi Ayukawa, president, SIAM.