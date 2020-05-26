Domestic passengers landing at Kerala don't seem to need Aarogya Setu

"After that there is a health desk with a doctor and a few others. They asked me a few questions and I was let off as I had no symptoms. Then I had to fill a few forms and then went to a counter where I showed the pass that I had received when I first registered online two days back, before I booked my air ticket. The person manning the counter asked me all my details of where I will be staying and such things. After the registration was over, I got another pass and was allowed to go out of the airport," said the passenger and added no one asked him about the app.