Domestic passengers travelling by air grew 17.03 per cent in November to 1.05 crore vs 89.85 lakh in October, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

Among the airlines, IndiGo dominated the domestic airline market with a 54.3 per cent share by carrying 57.06 lakh passengers in November. SpiceJet accounted for 10.3 per cent share at 10.78 lakh passengers.

Other airlines including Air India, Go First (previously known as GoAir), Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 9.98 lakh, 11.56 lakh, 7.93 lakh, 6.23 lakh and 1.20 lakh passengers, respectively, in November.

The aviation regulator said passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-November 2021 were 726.11 lakh as against 556.84 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year, thereby recording annual growth of 30.40% and monthly growth of 65.50%.

The occupancy rate was the highest for SpiceJet at 86.7 per cent; followed by IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India at 80.5 per cent, 77 per cent, 78.2 per cent, 82 per cent and 74.6 per cent, respectively.

Among the airlines, Vistara recorded the best on-time performance of 84.4 per cent at Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai airports.

The aviation sector has been badly hit due to the travel curbs imposed in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Though domestic passenger flights were resumed in the country on May 25 last year after two months hiatus, the industry has failed to pick up pace.

With PTI inputs

Also read: Travelling to India? Check these new Covid-19 testing rules

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.