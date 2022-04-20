Around 1.06 crore domestic passengers travelled by air in March, which is around 38% higher from than 76.96 lakh who flew in February, data by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated on Wednesday. The passenger load factors, which means the occupancy rates, were above 80% for all private carriers in March.

The load factors of SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara, Go First, Air India and AirAsia India were 86.9 percent, 81 percent, 86.1 percent, 81.4 percent, 85 percent and 81.3 percent, respectively, in March 2022, it mentioned. Alliance Air recorded a load factor of 74 percent in March this year, it noted.

IndiGo carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8 percent share of the domestic market, the DGCA said. Go First was in the number two position as it carried 10.44 lakh passengers in March. SpiceJet flew 10.21 lakh passengers and Air India flew 9.36 lakh passengers in March.

Vistara, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 8.9 lakh, 6.98 lakh and 1.45 lakh passengers, respectively, in March, the data showed.

The DGCA data said in March, IndiGo had the best on-time performance of 93.9 percent at four metro airports - Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. In the last two years, the aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government allowed domestic airlines to operate at 100% of their pre-Covid capacity from October last year. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had capped domestic airline capacity since May 2020.