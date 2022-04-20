Domestic retail fuel prices unchanged for two weeks now

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India's wholesale inflation, which has remained in double digits for a year now, quickened to a four-month high in March amid a relentless rise in commodity prices, including that of crude oil, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
NEW DELHI: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for the 14th consecutive day in a row on Wednesday. Petrol costs ₹105.41 per litre in the national capital, while diesel is selling for ₹96.67 a litre.
Domestic oil marketing companies (OMCs) had held rates steady for nearly four months, amid state assembly polls, before they resumed daily price revisions from 22 March. Since then, prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by a total of ₹10 a litre each.
Meanwhile, India's wholesale inflation, which has remained in double digits for a year now, rose to a four-month high in March amid a relentless rise in commodity prices, including those of crude oil, following the Russian-Ukraine war.
Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation rose 14.55% in March from 13.11% in February, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.
Crude prices have a major impact on India’s economy as the country imports around 85% of its energy requirements.
A report by Fitch Ratings said that gasoline and gasoil retail prices in India, and the marketing margins of OMCs should remain aligned with the movement in crude oil prices over the long term, notwithstanding sporadic periods of constant retail prices amid heightened volatility in oil prices.
Global crude oil prices rose in early deals on Wednesday, having declined the previous day after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its estimate for global economic growth.
“Global growth is projected to slow from an estimated 6.1% in 2021 to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023. This is 0.8 and 0.2 percentage points lower for 2022 and 2023 than projected in January," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook April 2022.
Global growth is forecast to decline to about 3.3% over medium term, it said.
“The war in Ukraine has triggered a costly humanitarian crisis that demands a peaceful resolution. At the same time, economic damage from the conflict will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2022 and add to inflation," said the IMF outlook.
On Wednesday at 0910am, the June contract of Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange traded at $108.45 per barrel, up 1.12% from previous close. The May contract of West Texas Intermediate on NYMEX rose 0.92% to $103.50 per barrel.
