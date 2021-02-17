Domestic sales drive Glenmark's strong Q3 performance

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has seen its stock prices almost double since March lows with improving business prospects. The company’s Q3 performance, which was driven by strong domestic sales growth, was testimony to this. However, debt reduction holds the key for stock rerating, according to analysts.

Glenmark's consolidated sales during Q3 grew 3.88% y-o-y, while net profit grew 30.5% y-o-y.

Sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) also contirbuted to this to a large extent as cost controls meant that company posted a decent show in the domestic market in Q3 despite many other geographies reporting muted performance.

European and rest of the world (ROW) sales remained almost flat, impacted by lockdowns and, looking at the fresh rise in cases, analysts expect growth to remain muted in the near term. Latin America sales, however, declined 18% year-on-year (y-o-y). The company said that the entire region continues to witness a challenging environment because of the pandemic.

The key US formulation market nevertheless is showing a silver lining. Sales declined 2.3% y-o-y, but there was a smart rebound sequentially of 4%. This is heartening and indicates that price erosion has been stabilising while the new product launches are helping move the needle. The price erosion in the US base business is now down to 4%–5%, the company indicated. US sales can benefit from launches in injectables and nebulisers in FY22 and sales growth in the US is expected to be 10% y-o-y in FY22.

The favourable demand-supply situation means that API sales too may be strong. Domestic sales are already seeing better traction with acute segment sales rebounding as the company’s chronic portfolio continues to do well. Domestic formulation sales grew 11.82% y-o-y during Q3.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial services have raised their earnings estimate for FY21, FY22, and FY23 by 4%, 8%, and 6%, respectively. They are factoring growth to be driven by new launches in the domestic and US formulations markets. Stablizing price erosion in the US base business, an improved outlook in the API segment, and benefits from higher operating leverage are other key reasons for the upgrades.

The street, however, also remains watchful on initiatives on debt reduction, which is key for stock rerating, according to analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt Limited. Glenmark remains one of the few companies in the pharmaceutical arena that see elevated concerns on debt. The high investments in the development of new molecules remain a key reason for this. Glenmark is focused on out-licensing deals, which would help to fund research and development costs, said analysts.

Further, all eyes are also on Glenmark’s discussion with various partners to monetize the Ichnos Sciences business, a 100% US-based innovation subsidiary of Glenmark, as well as other capital raising initiatives. The net to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization currently stands at about 1.5x.

The stock is trading at close to 15 times FY22 earnings estimates of analysts.

