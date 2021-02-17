Domestic sales drive Glenmark's strong Q3 performance

The key US formulation market nevertheless is showing a silver lining. Sales declined 2.3% y-o-y, but there was a smart rebound sequentially of 4%. This is heartening and indicates that price erosion has been stabilising while the new product launches are helping move the needle. The price erosion in the US base business is now down to 4%–5%, the company indicated. US sales can benefit from launches in injectables and nebulisers in FY22 and sales growth in the US is expected to be 10% y-o-y in FY22.