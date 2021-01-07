Domestic steel prices hit record high

MUMBAI : Domestic prices of steel have hit record levels, despite a slow pace of recovery in demand. The lull in regional market notwithstanding, prices of hot rolled coil (HRC), a key indicator of the price trend in flat steel, have touched an all-time high of ₹58,000 per tonne on an average as major steel players have recalibrated their prices to dealers.

Flat steel consumers like automotive and consumer durable sectors have already hiked prices of their products, in tandem with the rise in input costs. Prices of commercial vehicles and farm equipment are seen rising 1-4% in January, while the cost of consumer appliances, like televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines, can go up by as much as 10%.

Industry associations, representing these sectors, medium and small enterprises, as well as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, have complained to the Prime Minister's Office about the repeated price hikes affecting production, consumer demand and implementation of infrastructure projects.

Producers have hiked steel prices repeatedly in the past 15 weeks. Indian steel prices move in tandem with the global average, which is influenced by Chinese demand. The Chinese government’s $550 billion stimulus to revive its economy has increased the nation’s appetite for steel at a time when steel exporting countries such as Japan and South Korea have curtailed production. This mismatch in demand and supply has sent global steel prices rocketing.

While domestic steelmakers previously hiked prices in a away they stay below the cost of imported steel, the recent price increase brings domestic steel at a premium to far east imports (South Korea) by 6% and at par with China, for the first time after April.

Given the lead time for imports stretches well into the April-June quarter, steelmakers are confident that steel imports won’t threaten their domestic sales.

“Domestic HRC prices rose by a further ₹2,750/tonne (5%) compared to previous week as major producers calibrated their notified prices with wholesale ones. As a result, steel dealers also increased prices to preserve their margins," a report from Edelweiss Securities said. “While December crude steel production was flat year-on-year, consumption surged 6% resulting in constrained supply and a further drawdown of inventory. Our channel checks indicate that demand from the construction industry has also picked up, besides sustained growth in automotive and white goods sectors."

Mint on 6 January had reported that large steel mills of the country are expected to report decadal-high profits and a large increase in market share in the second half of the fiscal, given that repeated price hikes are doing little to dent domestic demand for the metal.

As demand from user industries such as auto and construction recover, buyers have been forced to absorb the higher cost. As a result, the top six steel producers increased their market share in crude steel production to 65% in December, against a historical average of 55% while their capacity utilization has risen to 85% against an average of 78%.

