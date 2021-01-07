Domestic steel prices hit record high

“Domestic HRC prices rose by a further ₹2,750/tonne (5%) compared to previous week as major producers calibrated their notified prices with wholesale ones. As a result, steel dealers also increased prices to preserve their margins," a report from Edelweiss Securities said. “While December crude steel production was flat year-on-year, consumption surged 6% resulting in constrained supply and a further drawdown of inventory. Our channel checks indicate that demand from the construction industry has also picked up, besides sustained growth in automotive and white goods sectors."