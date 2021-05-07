Domestic stock broking firms surge as new investors continue to enter the market

MUMBAI : Stocks of financial services firms that focus on the equity markets have surged since the last two weeks on expectation of strong equity markets, and a robust outlook for stock trading and investments going ahead.

Since 20 April, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd advanced 22.7%, Geojit Financial Services Ltd climbed 21%, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd 16%, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd 11.6% and LKP Securities Ltd 10%.

"We believe that the covid impact has increased the demand for financial planning, especially in the younger or millennial population. Equities are expected to play a key role in financial planning due to their long-term benefits over other asset classes. Therefore, we are expecting the growth trend in demat account opening to continue in the coming years, which will benefit those financial brokers who have technical support and strong research coverage," said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura Securities.





As of 30 April 2021, India's total active demat accounts stood at 56.9 million, compared with 40.8 million at the end of FY20 and 35.9 million in FY19. Out of 16.2 million accounts opened since March 2020, around 5.4 million were opened during the past three months.

A strong rally in the Indian equity market in the past one year and new investment opportunities in the form of IPOs lured retail investors. While other asset classes, such as fixed-income securities and real estate, yielded lower returns, equities offered both yield and capital appreciation opportunities, analysts said.

Besides hassle-free online account opening, dynamic trading platforms, and easy access to research reports are the other key factors for higher retail participation, according to analysts.

Motilal Oswal Securities reported 86% jump in its revenue for the March quarter, while profit stood at Rs448 crore from a loss of Rs254 crore a year ago. Another brokerage firm, Angel Broking, reported robust revenue that surged 112% for the quarter, while profit boosted 230%.

ICICI Securities profit advanced 111%, while revenue increased 53%. 5Paisa Capital turned in profit to Rs5.86 crore from a loss of Rs1.7 crore a year ago while its revenue was up 40%.

Geojit Financial Services, Emkay Global Financial Services and Arihant Capital Markets are yet to report earnings.

Since 23 March, when the stock markets saw a massive sell-off, shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd advanced 48%, Geojit Financial Services Ltd climbed 277%, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd 162%, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd 154% and LKP Securities Ltd 112%.

"Domestic stock broking companies have witnessed healthy addition of new clients in Q4FY21 and are benefiting from industry consolidation. Expectation of strong earnings growth from these companies has led to a surge in their share prices," said Siddhi Acharya, research associate, Choice Broking.

"The overall outlook of the broking industry is bright due to positive fundamentals of capital markets. Continuous participation of retail investors since lockdown has led to higher growth and enhanced profitability," Acharya added.

