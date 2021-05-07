Domestic stock broking firms surge as new investors continue to enter the market

"We believe that the covid impact has increased the demand for financial planning, especially in the younger or millennial population. Equities are expected to play a key role in financial planning due to their long-term benefits over other asset classes. Therefore, we are expecting the growth trend in demat account opening to continue in the coming years, which will benefit those financial brokers who have technical support and strong research coverage," said Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura Securities.