Domestic travel interest dips on quarantine measures by states, cancellations

After a surge in air travel demand initially with the resumption of domestic flights from this week, interest is showing signs of tapering amid quarantine measures being imposed by many state governments, aviation industry executives said Tuesday.

Most state governments have introduced mandatory quarantine measures usually for 14 days, with some offering a mix of institutional and home quarantines while others have only introduced home quarantines. That includes states like Karnataka, Assam and Maharashtra.

"We have seen a marginal increase of 4% in enquiries from travelers who wish to cancel or reschedule their trips but only for states which have imposed mandatory quarantine protocols," said Rajnish Kumar, Co-founder, travel app company ixigo.

He said that the situation is expected to improve in the coming weeks "when there is more semblance to normalcy." -

While the initial travel bookings have been strong due to pent up demand from those who needed to go back home or to their jobs, travelers are cautious about the kind of quarantine procedures they may have to face.

"My brother in law, who took a Mumbai to Bangalore flight yesterday with three other people for a business trip,was whisked into a separate car on landing and then was put under 14 days quarantine. Unless there is a really urgent need, why would people travel under such circumstances," said an airline executive, who did not want to be identified.

Majority of Indians surveyed are skeptical about travelling in the next 30 days despite the government opening flight services as the number of coronavirus cases now averaging at around 7,000 per day in the country.

The government on May 25 permitted the resumption of limited flight services by implementing a model in which the airport and the operating airlines will follow a set of precautions and observe social distancing norms, according to a survey by community social media platform LocalCircles.

However, only 21 per cent respondents said one or more members of their household will likely be taking a flight within the next 30 days,

The survey showed that only 10 per cent said they have booked tickets and will travel soon while 11 per cent said they have not made the bookings yet but will make it soon. A maximum 76 per cent said they do not have any plans to travel currently, it added.

The travel sentiment have also been dampened by a raft of ticket cancellations at the last minute. Hundreds of people who had booked for travel on the first day of flight resumption had to return home from the airport. Airlines scrambled to revise their schedules late on Sunday as states restricted the number of flights that could take off or land in major hubs such as Mumbai.

According to EaseMyTrip.com, national carrier Air India's inability to manage the situation received the the highest complaints. The lack of a refund policy have also angered customers.

An Air India spokesman said that all airlines had to redraw schedules due to last minute changes in general flight operations by certain states and therefore the national carrier alone could not be singled out.

Besides the quarantine measures, travel demand is also expected to ebb with the onset of the monsoon season, when usually Indians shun travel.

Emails sent to GoAir and Vistara seeking projections for future air travel demand remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

India has been one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world, recording double digit volume growth for the last few years.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, global aircraft and engine makers have taken a deep hit. US aerospace company Boeing had in April end announced plans for a 10% cut in workforce and for scaling down production while engine maker Rolls-Royce disclosed plans earlier this month for reducing workforce by a fifth.

Rating agency Icra Ltd. said in a report earlier this month that the Indian aviation industry will see a 44% revenue contraction in FY21 which will have adverse impact on profitability as fixed costs will stay high.

