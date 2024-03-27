Bombay HC orders man to pay ₹3 crore compensation, ₹1.5 lakh maintenance to wife over unsavoury comments
Court orders husband to pay ₹3 crore compensation and ₹1.5 lakh monthly maintenance to estranged wife in domestic violence case. Justice Sharmila Deshmukh highlights varying compensation based on specific case circumstances.
The Bombay High Court has upheld a trial court order in a domestic violence case. The High Court has asked the husband to pay a compensation of ₹3 crore and monthly maintenance of ₹1.5 lakh to his estranged wife.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message