The Bombay High Court has upheld a trial court order in a domestic violence case. The High Court has asked the husband to pay a compensation of ₹3 crore and monthly maintenance of ₹1.5 lakh to his estranged wife. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Sharmila Deshmukh passed the order saying that the amount is granted to the woman as a recompense not only for physical injuries but also for mental torture and emotional distress.

She said that for every case the quantum of compensation will differ depending on the facts of each case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Justice Sharmila held that the trial court’s finding was based on the discussion that there were continuous acts of domestic violence from 1994 to 2017, which cannot be faulted.

As per the PTI agency report, the couple tied the knot in Mumbai in January 1994 and later moved to the USA, where, too, they performed a marriage ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2005, they moved to Mumbai and started living together. However, after three years, the wife moved to her mother’s house, while the husband went back to the US in 2014.

The wife, in 2017, filed a case against her husband under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act (DVA) before the magistrate's court. The woman alleged that during their honeymoon, the husband called her “second hand" over her previous broken engagement.

The woman alleged that in the USA she faced continuous acts of domestic violence, such as suspicion of her character, making false allegations of illicit relationships with other men, and beating her up till she confessed for the same.

The trial court noted the evidence of the domestic violence corroborated by her mother, brother, and uncle.

In January last year, the trial court held that the woman was subjected to domestic violence at the hands of her husband and directed him to pay ₹3 crore as compensation to her. It ordered the man to find a suitable accommodation - a residential flat of at least 1,000 square feet carpet area - for his wife in Mumbai's Dadar area or pay ₹75,000 towards house rent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trial court also directed the husband to return all jewellery ('stridhan') and other belongings to the woman and pay her ₹1,50,000 per month towards maintenance.

The husband then knocked on the High Court's door. The single bench judge, while upholding the trial court’s order, said the compensation is to be granted for the injuries, including mental torture and emotional distress, caused by the acts of the person (accused). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The HC said that the woman has been subjected to physical, economic, mental, and emotional abuse and has to reside with her mother for nine years. The husband left the woman and went to the USA without making any provision for her.

"In the present case, admittedly both the parties are well educated and highly placed in their workplace and in social life. That being the social standing, the acts of domestic violence would be greatly felt by the woman as it would affect her self-worth," Justice Sharmila said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!