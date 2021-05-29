Mehul Choksi case: The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) on Friday restrained Dominican authorities from deporting Mehul Choksi from the Commonwealth of Dominica until further order and posted the matter for hearing on June 2, according to news agency ANI. The court made this decision after taking note of submissions made in the Mehul Choksi's hebeas corpus petition.

The court put an injunction restraining the authorities whether by themselves, servants, agents and/or representatives from removing the applicant (Choksi) from the Commonwealth of Dominica until further order.

The court also allowed Choksi to meet his legal counsel and be transported to a hospital for medical attention and for the administration of a Covid test, the news agency reported.

The court also restricted media reporting on the matter. As per ANI, the court said: "There shall be no publication or discussion or notification of the press regarding this matter without leave or permission of the court."

On May 25, it was reported that Mehul Choksi had gone missing from Antigua. A massive manhunt was launched and he was traced in Dominica. Choksi holds Antiguan citizenship and has been living in the country since 2018.

Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne asked the Dominican authorities to hand over Choksi to India. However, the legal team of Choksi filed a habeas corpus petition in Dominica.

Vijay Aggarwal, Choksi's lawyer from India, said that the legal team had filed a habeas corpus petition in Dominica for Mehul Choksi and has also highlighted deprivation of access and constitutional rights to him for legal assistance."

Habeas Corpus, a writ, is filed when applicant thinks an illegal arrest has been made. It requires a person under arrest to be produced before a judge or into court.

Earlier, Aggarwal claimed that Choksi was forcefully picked from Antigua and then taken to Dominica. He also claimed that "marks of torture" have been reported on Choksi's body.

On Wednesday, Gaston Browne had said that Choksi would be repatriated to India and that Indian authorities were in touch with those in Dominica.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are prime accused in multi-crore PNB scam. Choksi is facing probe by CBI and ED, and is wanted in India. Choksi and Modi allegedly siphoned off ₹13,500 crore of public money from the state-run bank using letters of undertaking.

