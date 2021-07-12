The interim bail granted till he's certified fit to travel, after that he has to return to Dominica
Choksi had recently approached the High Court of Dominica seeking judicial review, claiming abuse of process in respect of illegal entry prosecution proceedings against him
Dominica Court on Monday granted interim bail to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi on medical grounds to travel to Antigua and Barbuda. The bail is granted strictly for medical treatment in Antigua, according to news agency ANI.
The interim bail granted till he's certified fit to travel, after that he has to return to Dominica.
The court highlighted that Choksi didn't offer any strong surety before the court while he sought bail and he's a flight risk too.
Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.
The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a ₹13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank.
