Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was captured in Dominica after fleeing from Antigua, will be repatriated to India, news agency ANI reported citing Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Speaking to ANI, Gaston Browne said that Choksi will be repatriated to India and Indian authorities are in touch with those in Dominica.

Browne said that Dominica has agreed Choksi's repatriation and Antigua will not accept him back. Choksi had been living in Antigua but he fled the country on Sunday. A massive manhunt was launched following which he was traced and captured in Dominica.

Browne said that he has requested Dominica PM Skerrit and law enforcement to not return Choksi to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional protection as citizen. "We have requested that he be detained and to make arrangements with Dominican govt to have him returned to India," he told ANI.

Browne told the news agency that Choksi may have entered the island illegally, possibly by boats. The Dominican government, he said, is cooperating with Antiguan and Indian governments.

"We have requested Dominican law enforcement agencies to not return him to Antigua where he has legal and constitutional rights as a citizen. We specifically requested them to have Indian law enforcement agencies to make necessary arrangements to have him returned directly to India," Browne said.

When asked if Choksi will be repatriated, Browne said: "I am pretty sure. I am not aware that he is a citizen of Dominica and that he'd have enjoyed any constitutional protection, so on that basis it will be easy for Dominica to deport him."

"Dominica has agreed (for Mehul Choksi's repatriation). We'll not accept him back. He made a monumental error by skipping island. Dominican govt and law enforcement are cooperating and we have informed Indian government to have him repatriated to India," he said.

Browne said that he has asked the Dominican Government to detain Choksi for entering their country illegally and make him persona non grata, and have him deported directly to India.

Mehul Choksi is facing charges of corruption and being probed by CBI and ED here in India. He is wanted in multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.

