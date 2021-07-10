2 min read.Updated: 10 Jul 2021, 05:28 AM ISTSushil Batra, ANI
Mehul Choksi had moved an application for preponing of the bail hearing. The plea made ground citing neurological issues and said their treatment is not available in Dominica
The Dominica High Court on Friday allowed fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi's early bail petition on medical grounds. The court has decided to hear the bail plea of Choksi on July 12. Earlier it was scheduled to come for a hearing on July 23.
Choksi had gone missing from Antigua on May 23 after going out for dinner and was soon caught in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry by the police in Dominica after he allegedly escaped from Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to evade extradition to India.
The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with a ₹13,500-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
