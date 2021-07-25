Pizza chain Domino’s has promised weightlifter Mirabai Chanu free pizzas for life after the Olympic athlete helped India win its first silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Chanu had said she craved pizza in an interview with a TV channel.

“Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life. Congratulations again!!" Domino’s India posted on its Twitter handle on Saturday evening.

The pizza chain’s team in Imphal made way to Chanu’s family home to congratulate the parents as well.

“Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud," Pratik Pota, chief executive officer and whole-time director, Jubilant Foodworks, that operates the pizza chain in India, said on a social media post.

On Saturday, 26-year-old Chanu won a silver in the 49-kg women’s weightlifting category marking an end to India’s nearly two decade long wait to win a medal win in the category. The win also marked India’s first medal in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview with news channel NDTV after her win, Chanu expressed her desire to eat pizza after being on a strict diet in preparation for the Games.

“First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today," Chanu said.

India has sent its largest-ever continent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that commenced on 23 July.

Mint had reported earlier that brands across categories were backing the India contingent set to represent the country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), for instance, has signed brands such as Edelweiss, INOX Group and Nippon Paint as national sponsors. While dairy brand Amul, Raymond and JSW Group have come on board as partners. Raymond is the official styling partner. MPL Sports Foundation has come on board as principal sponsor in a deal worth ₹80 million that covers the Tokyo Olympics as well as the Asian and Commonwealth Games next year.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.