Don't fall prey to rumours, Kejriwal asks migrant workers after Bandra incident

NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday asked migrant workers not to fall rey to rumours about DTC bus arrangements after an incident in Mumbai in which thousands of migrant labourers assemble outside Bandra station hoping to reach homes following rumours.

Appealing to migrant workers, Kejriwal said that his government has made sufficient arrangements in the national capital for their accommodation, and food. He requested them to stay put.

"...Ppl may try to spread rumours. Don't get lured by them. No one can take you to your village now. Someone might tell you DTC buses are standing somewhere. No DTC bus is taking you anywhere..." Kejriwal said.

#WATCH: Delhi CM appeals to migrant workers&people from other states staying in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/p8u0Qu27ju — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020





"I request all of you to maintain discipline till May 3rd. You maintained discipline and stayed at your homes during the last 21 days and the same has to be observed till May 3," Kejriwal added.

Earlier today, thousands of migrant labourers gathered at a Mumbai station in the suburban area of Bandra hoping that they could return to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as today was the last day of lockdown.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief secretary directed special commissioners of police, district magistrates to be on ground to monitor situation to avoid Mumbai-like situation in the national capital.

Chief secretary asked Delhi police not to allow large gatherings of people in the national capital after migrants take to streets in Mumbai despite lockdown.

Coronavirus cases in national capital has climbed to 1,561 with death toll at 30, said officials.

