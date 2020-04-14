Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the covid-19 lockdown extension till 3rd May, also asked the industry leaders of the country to be compassionate and not fire people in these troubling times. PM Modi's suggestion was one of the seven tips including the basic norms like social distancing to downloading Arogya Setu app, to fight novel coronavirus. In his address, Narendra Modi thanked each and every citizen for strictly adhering to lockdown norms for the last three weeks.

The PM's appeal comes in the backdrop of employers' growing concerns over the uncertainty about the future and demand stagnation that will follow post coronavirus. The industry leaders, across the sectors, are also waiting for a stimulus package from the govt to fulfill the demands of multiple stakeholders.

Apart from the Modi govt's multiple appeals to the industry leaders against the layoffs, the state govts are also pushing the industries to not give pink slips to employees in these gloomy atmosphere. On Tuesday, the Karnataka government also directed the private sector in the state not to layoff employees and cut wages due to the nationwide lockdown that has brought nearly all economic and business activities to a standstill.

The Modi government, in the last week March, had asked all public and private companies to ensure that they do not cut salaries of their staff or resort to layoffs of their employees amid the lockdowns.

The Labour ministry had sent out a letter to the employers asking them to desist from laying off, the letter reads, “The world is facing a catastrophic situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and in order to combat this challenge, coordinated joint efforts of all sections of the society is required."

Maharashtra labour department had also advised public and private establishments not to retrench workers or reduce wages as businesses take a hit during the novel coronavirus outbreak.



