Lucknow: In a major relief to parents, the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday ordered all schools in Uttar Pradesh not to raise the fees in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary, in an order, said that as Covid-19 has been announced as a disaster, and to combat the spread of the pandemic, a nationwide lockdown has been announced, due to which the income of many parents across the state also has been affected.

"It is ordered to all the schools of all boards in the state that there will be no hike in school fees for the 2020-21 session or any other kind of hike in admission charges," he said.

He said that the schools need to follow the fee structure of 2019-20 session and if any school has collected hiked fees from the parents, then they need to adjust the amount in next month fee.

On Monday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in state rose to 1,955 with 31 people losing their lives so far.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

