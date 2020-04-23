Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope & Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit Dharavi Quarantine facility in Mumbai. (ANI)
Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope & Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visit Dharavi Quarantine facility in Mumbai. (ANI)

Don't panic over Centre's coronavirus projections for Mumbai: Rajesh Tope

2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 08:58 AM IST ANI

  • 'There is no need to panic over the central government's team projections that Mumbai might have 42,604 cases by April 30 and 6.50 lakh patients by May 15,' Tope said
  • He also said that the rate of doubling of cases in Maharashtra had improved to 7.01 days from 3.1 days earlier this month

Mumbai: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday asked people not to panic over Centre's health team projections on a surge of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, stating that the number of hot spots in the state had reduced to five from 14.

He also said that the rate of doubling of cases in the state had improved to 7.01 days from 3.1 days earlier this month.

"There is no need to panic over the central government's team projections that Mumbai might have 42,604 cases by April 30 and 6.50 lakh patients by May 15," Tope said in an online address to people.

"It is a mathematical model and there is a science about it. However, things here will not be static because every possible effort is being made to reduce the threat and improve situation arising out of COVID-19. The death rate has decreased and the recovery rate is 13 per cent. Even the hotspots have decreased from 14 to five," he added.

Tope said the state government has increased surveillance, screening, testing and treatment and is following the guidelines issued by ICMR.

Stating that Maharashtra has only five COVID-19 hotspots -- Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, he said, "We have improved our mortality rate which is around five now. Soon, it will be four. Our aim is to protect everyone and take this mortality rate at zero."

The minister also said that plasma therapy has started on a full scale as per the ICMR directions.

A total of 431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the cumulative number of cases to 5,649 in the state while the toll stood at 269, the state health department said on Wednesday.Out of the total deaths, 18 were reported on Wednesday in which 10 were from Mumbai and two from Pune.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

'US was attacked': Donald Trump on coronavirus

3 min read . 08:36 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout