Don't plan a baby till coronavirus is contained: Expert

The doctor advises: Pregnant women also have to exercise extreme caution in maintain social distancing even with the family members to avoid contracting the infection. They are again at great risk of contracting the infection at the time of delivery. If a pregnant woman experiences extreme case of coughing or breathlessness, she should immediately report to the hospital. And after the birth of the child, the woman must exercise necessary precaution while breast-feeding by constantly wearing a mask. As of now, no virus has been detected in the breast milk of COVID-19 positive mothers.