Don’t see India facing trouble in procuring covid-19 vaccines: Gagandeep Kang

“I'm worried about the other 91 countries (LMIC) that are in the COVAX facility that have been promised doses for 20% of their populations. What about the remaining 80%? Where is the funding for those countries to be able to buy the vaccine going to come from? Only when we have a clear path to how that is going to be done, can we really think that we have got a process in place for global equity and access," Kang said.