Trump administration freezes federal child care funds for all states amid Minnesota fraud probe: What to know

The Trump administration has announced a nationwide freeze on federal child care funding, requiring all US states to undergo additional verification checks before money is released—a move that has drawn sharp political and legal pushback, particularly from Minnesota, where recent fraud investigations have been highly publicised.

The decision, which affects funding distributed through the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF), comes amid a series of alleged fraud schemes involving day care centres in Minnesota, some of which are run by members of the state’s Somali community. While the administration says the review will apply to all 50 states, Minnesota has emerged as the primary focus of intensified scrutiny.

Federal funds frozen pending new verification According to a spokesperson for the US Department of Health and Human Services, all states will now be required to provide additional verification and administrative data before receiving further CCDF payments. Minnesota, however, will face enhanced requirements for child care centres suspected of fraud, including attendance and licensing records, inspection reports and documentation of past enforcement actions.

Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Jim O’Neill said the decision was driven by concerns over widespread abuse of public funds. In a social media post announcing the change on Tuesday, O’Neill described it as a response to “blatant fraud that appears to be rampant in Minnesota and across the country.”

While O’Neill said all Administration for Children and Families payments would require “justification and a receipt or photo evidence”, HHS later clarified that the enhanced verification measures apply specifically to CCDF funding, not all ACF programmes.

Minnesota officials push back Minnesota’s Democratic leaders have condemned the move, accusing the Trump administration of politicising fraud enforcement. Attorney General Keith Ellison said on Wednesday that his office was “exploring all our legal options to ensure that critical childcare services do not get abruptly slashed based on pretext and grandstanding.”

Governor Tim Walz said in a social media post that while fraud is a serious issue the state has worked on for years, the federal action is part of “Trump’s long game.”

State Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy was more direct, saying: “Republicans are playing sick games and winning devastating prizes. And now, tens of thousands of Minnesota families will pay the price as Donald’s Trump’s agents strip away crucial funding.”

Broader investigations and immigration rhetoric The funding freeze coincides with a wider federal crackdown on alleged fraud in Democratic-led states. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is examining potential fraud in programmes beyond child care, including unemployment insurance in Minnesota, as well as initiatives in states such as California and New York.

Speaking on Fox & Friends, Leavitt said federal officers would continue to investigate “potential fraud sites” in Minnesota and deport undocumented immigrants, adding that the Department of Homeland Security is considering plans to denaturalise citizens. The administration has also threatened to withhold SNAP food aid from Democratic-controlled states unless additional data on beneficiaries is provided.

Spotlight on Minnesota and Somali communities Attention has centred sharply on Minnesota following recent federal investigations in Minneapolis, where Homeland Security officials questioned workers at unidentified businesses. The issue gained further traction after a right-wing influencer published a video alleging up to $100 million in fraud at Somali-run day care centres—a claim referenced by O’Neill in his social media post.

The episode has fuelled concerns about racial and religious targeting. Critics argue that President Trump has used the cases to single out Minnesota’s Somali diaspora, the largest in the United States. Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown warned in a statement: “Showing up on someone’s porch, threatening, or harassing them isn’t an investigation. Neither is filming minors who may be in the home.”

Child care centres warn of closures and harassment Child care providers in Minnesota say the funding freeze is already creating fear and uncertainty. Maria Snider, director of the Rainbow Child Development Center and vice president of the Minnesota Child Care Association, said families and centres are alarmed.

Without federal subsidies, she warned, centres may be forced to lay off staff or close classrooms. The Administration for Children and Families provides about $185 million annually in child care funds to Minnesota, according to Assistant Secretary Alex Adams.

Snider noted that Minnesota’s application process is already highly complex, involving random audits and mandatory licensing inspections. “I don’t know what else I would provide,” she said.

‘There’s no fraud happening here’ The controversy has also sparked reports of harassment. Ahmed Hasan, director of the ABC Learning Center—one of the facilities featured in the viral video—said his centre has received threatening phone calls since the footage circulated.