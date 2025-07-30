Trump’s Tariffs on India LIVE: Indian ADRs down after POTUS slaps 25% tariffs; Oppn says Trump ‘mocking India everyday’

Trump Tariffs Announcement Today LIVE: Donald Trump, on Wednesday, announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, and criticised India's military purchases from Russia.

In a fiery post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said that while India is a “friend”, it has imposed some of the “highest tariffs” on the United States and maintained “obnoxious” non-monetary trade barriers.

The announcement comes after a slew of negotiated trade frameworks with the European Union, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia — all of which Trump said would open markets for American goods while enabling the US to raise tax rates on imports.

For India's ties with Russia, Donald Trump also slapped an additional “penalty” on India along with the 25 per cent tariff.

Catch the latest updates here