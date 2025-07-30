Trump’s Tariffs on India LIVE: Indian ADRs down after POTUS slaps 25% tariffs; Oppn says Trump ‘mocking India everyday’

Trump Tariffs Announcement Today LIVE: Donald Trump, on Wednesday, announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods starting August 1, and criticised India's military purchases from Russia.
In a fiery post on Truth Social, Donald Trump said that while India is a “friend”, it has imposed some of the “highest tariffs” on the United States and maintained “obnoxious” non-monetary trade barriers.
The announcement comes after a slew of negotiated trade frameworks with the European Union, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia — all of which Trump said would open markets for American goods while enabling the US to raise tax rates on imports.
For India's ties with Russia, Donald Trump also slapped an additional “penalty” on India along with the 25 per cent tariff.
US tariffs on India Live: White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said that information about the ‘additional penalty’ that Trump imposed on India will be detailed “shortly”.
Trump Tariffs LIVE: Reacting to Trump's tariffs, Kranthi Bathini, Director - Equity Strategy said “there could be a knee-jerk reaction in the short term, but the issue with Trump is that he often says one thing today and something completely different tomorrow.”
US tariffs on India Live: “I think anyone who buys sanctioned Russian oil should be ready for this,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said on Tuesday, reported CNN.
Trump Tariffs LIVE: American Depository Receipts (ADRs) of Indian companies slipped across the board. As of 7:15pm, HDFC Bank declined 1.06% to $76.64, while ICICI Bank's ADR dropped 1.20% to $33.38. Wipro fell 1.79% to $2.75, and Infosys edged down 0.78% to $17.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories saw the steepest drop, tumbling 3.83% to $14.20.