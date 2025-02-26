United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his plans to launch a 'gold card' residency permit with a guarantee of direct American citizenship. He also hinted that the "gold card" US visa program may replace the "EB-5" immigrant investor visa program in the coming months.

The EB-5 visa is among the clearest routes to getting US permanent residency as it enables a non-US person to secure a green card through investment. Months after Donald Trump ended the US birthright citizenship policy, the EB-5 visa program emerged as a favourable option for a large number of Indians, especially H-1B visa holders.

As the Trump government plans to introduce a 'gold card' residency permit as an alternative to the EB-5 visa, know how it will impact Indians.

Trump announces 'gold card' US Visa: How much it will cost? Applicants for a 'gold card' US visa would be required to meet the mandatory condition of a $ 5 million fee payment in America to be eligible for a green card, reported CNN.

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card; this is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Donald Trump brings 'gold card' US Visa: How it will impact Indians? The 'Gold card' visa will cost about $5 million and be restricted to wealthy people. Many high-net-worth individuals from India are relying on EB-5 visas to get US green cards may be filtered out due to the mandatory $5 million condition for the 'gold card'.

Trump's 'gold card' US visa to replace 'EB-5' visa program Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday regarded the EB-5 visa program as "nonsense" and said it was “a way to get a low price green card.”

"So the president said, rather than having this sort of ridiculous EB-5 program, we're going to end the EB-5 program. We're going to replace it with the Trump gold card," Lutnick added on Tuesday.

What is EB-5 visa program? The current EB-5 program allows foreigners to get a "green card" for investment in US businesses.