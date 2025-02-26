Donald Trump announces ‘gold card’ US visas to replace EB-5 visa: What it means for India?

President Trump announced a new 'gold card' residency permit requiring a $5 million investment for direct US citizenship, potentially replacing the EB-5 visa program, which has been popular among Indian immigrants. The program is set to launch in two weeks, focusing on wealthy applicants.

26 Feb 2025
Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled plans to launch ’golden card’ US visas for wealthy foreigners planning to settle in US

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced his plans to launch a 'gold card' residency permit with a guarantee of direct American citizenship. He also hinted that the "gold card" US visa program may replace the "EB-5" immigrant investor visa program in the coming months.

The EB-5 visa is among the clearest routes to getting US permanent residency as it enables a non-US person to secure a green card through investment. Months after Donald Trump ended the US birthright citizenship policy, the EB-5 visa program emerged as a favourable option for a large number of Indians, especially H-1B visa holders.

As the Trump government plans to introduce a 'gold card' residency permit as an alternative to the EB-5 visa, know how it will impact Indians.

Trump announces 'gold card' US Visa: How much it will cost?

Applicants for a 'gold card' US visa would be required to meet the mandatory condition of a $ 5 million fee payment in America to be eligible for a green card, reported CNN.

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card; this is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

Donald Trump brings 'gold card' US Visa: How it will impact Indians?

The 'Gold card' visa will cost about $5 million and be restricted to wealthy people. Many high-net-worth individuals from India are relying on EB-5 visas to get US green cards may be filtered out due to the mandatory $5 million condition for the 'gold card'.

Trump's 'gold card' US visa to replace 'EB-5' visa program

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday regarded the EB-5 visa program as "nonsense" and said it was “a way to get a low price green card.”

"So the president said, rather than having this sort of ridiculous EB-5 program, we're going to end the EB-5 program. We're going to replace it with the Trump gold card," Lutnick added on Tuesday.

What is EB-5 visa program?

The current EB-5 program allows foreigners to get a "green card" for investment in US businesses.

It was created by Congress in 1990 in a bid to boost the US "economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors." The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the US US Citizenship and Immigration Services

First Published:26 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
