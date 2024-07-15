Donald Trump assassination bid: Who saved him? ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn says, ’Lord Jagannath...’

Donald Trump assasination bid: Lord Jagannath saved Donald Trump, as he had saved the Rathyatra festival 48 years back, ISKON spokesperson and vice-president, Radharamn Das, said on the occasion of Rathyatra today.

In July 1976, Donald Trump had contirbuted to the Rathyatra celebrations by allowing ISKON devotees to construct raths in his train yard for free. Lord Jagannath has returned the favour with his divine intervention, that saved the U.S presidential candidate, said Radharamn Das.

“Today, as the world celebrates the 9-day Jagannath Rathayatra festival, this terrible attack on him and his narrow escape show Jagannath's intervention,” Das wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.