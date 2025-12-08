Donald Trump Avenue, Google Street, Microsoft Road, Wipro Jn- Why CM Revanth Reddy wants to re-christen Hyderabad roads

Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government has plans rename various streets in the state following the latest proposal to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR as a tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

Another proposal suggested rechristening of high-profile road along the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad as ‘Donald Trump Avenue.’ Recently, the government decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road at the proposed RRR as a tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata.

Besides this, the government suggested acknowledgement of Google and Google Maps' global impact and contribution by naming a prominent stretch ‘Google Street.’ This suggestion was announced earlier this year by the CM while addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi.

Why does CM Revanth Reddy want to re-christen streets after leading global corporations? CM Revanth Reddy wants to re-christen streets after world leaders and leading global corporations as a move to position the state as a hub for innovation-driven development and to recognise their contribution. To honour distinguished individuals and corporations, the state government is considering dedicating additional roads.

The press release said, “The road along Google’s upcoming campus, set to be the company’s largest outside the US, in Hyderabad’s Financial District, will receive this recognition."

Moreover, Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to find a place and recognition in the Hyderabad's topography. With eyes set on Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, the government wants to move ahead with this renaming drive.

The release added, “Microsoft and Wipro are also expected to receive recognition in the city’s topography, with a Wipro Junction and a Microsoft Road, in line with the chief minister’s vision.”

Telangana Rising Global Summit kick starts today Organised by the state government, Telangana Rising Global Summit is taking place in ‘Bharat Future City.’ The two-day event scheduled for8 and 9 December will see participation from more than 42 countries, including 2,500 participants.

As per the official press release, Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Kailash Satyarthi, Trump Media and Technology Group Director Eric Swider, and Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be among the speakers at the inaugural ceremony. During the summit, the state government will unveil its ‘Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document.’

