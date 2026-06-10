US President Donald Trump on Wednesday congratulated India's ‘longest-serving’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him "strong, healthy, wise man".

PM Modi on Wednesday became India's longest-serving prime minister, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing the tenure record set by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

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"Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister – And a Great One he is," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What milestone did Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve recently? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently became India's longest-serving prime minister, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the previous record held by Jawaharlal Nehru. 2 Why did BJP leaders perform special prayers for PM Modi? ⌵ BJP leaders performed special prayers to celebrate PM Modi's milestone of becoming the longest-serving prime minister, wishing for his long life and good health. 3 How did Donald Trump congratulate Narendra Modi on his achievement? ⌵ Donald Trump congratulated Narendra Modi on Truth Social, calling him a 'strong, healthy, wise man' and expressing confidence in his continued greatness and success. 4 What did the Union Cabinet say about Modi's leadership in their resolution? ⌵ The Union Cabinet's resolution praised Modi's leadership for enhancing national security, empowering marginalized sections, and achieving significant public support, marking his historic 4,399 days in office. 5 Should we expect continued achievements under Modi's leadership based on the Cabinet's statement? ⌵ Yes, the Cabinet expressed full confidence that under Modi's leadership, India will achieve new heights and aims to become a developed nation by 2047.

"He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him," he added.

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BJP leaders perform special prayers for PM Modi To mark the occasion, BJP leaders across the country, including ministers, MPs and MLAs, organised 'havan' ceremonies and offered special prayers for Modi's long life and good health as he completed 12 years in office and achieved the milestone of becoming India's longest continuously serving prime minister.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin offered prayers at Delhi's Jhandewala Temple, joined by Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, MP Bansuri Swaraj and several other party leaders.

Union ministers J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Jitendra Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan also performed religious rituals at various temples in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Kishanganj Gaushala in north Delhi and offered prayers at a temple there.

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In a post on X, Nabin mentioned, "On the historic occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister, I visited the renowned Jhandewalan Devi temple in New Delhi today and performed the ritualistic worship of Goddess Adishakti Maa Bhagwati."

"On this auspicious occasion, I reverently bowed my head at the feet of the Goddess and prayed for the honorable prime minister's long life and good health," he said.

BJP workers in Maharashtra held special prayers at various temples across the state. A grand ‘maha aarti’ was conducted at the 125-year-old Shri Gavdevi Temple in Thane’s Naupada area, where prayers were offered for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long life, good health, and prosperous future, BJP corporator Sanjay Waghule said.

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In Odisha, BJP leaders and workers also performed rituals at several temples to mark the occasion. BJP state president and MP Manmohan Samal offered a ‘dipa’ (lamp) at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and conducted prayers seeking good health and longevity for the prime minister.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X